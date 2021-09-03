Four men arrested after alleged rape of 15-year-old girl in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Four men have been arrested after the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in Midvale.

Almost identical probable cause statements from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Aime Byuma, 33, Christian Makoma, 25, and Patrick Bigirmana, 26, are all facing one charge of rape, a first-degree felony. Juvidh Ndabereye, 22, has been charged with one count of object rape, a first-degree felony.

On Thursday evening, West Valley City Police Department responded to a report of a possible kidnapping, the statements said. The complainant received a social media message from a 15-year-old girl saying that she was being held against her will and she had been allegedly raped by multiple males.

An emergency phone ping was sent to the girl’s phone, and showed an apartment complex in Midvale. Officers responded to the area and made contact with Byuma, Ndabereye and Makoma at the pool in the complex. A photograph of the girl was shown to the males, and they advised she might be in the apartment with their friend Bigirmana.

Officers found the door to the apartment ajar, and it appeared to be unoccupied, the statements said. Officers knocked on the door and made several callouts. Officers entered the apartment and found Bigirmana and the girl in the bedroom.

“Officers noted [the girl] to have an altered mental status and medical assistance was requested,” the statement said. “Officers noticed her to be lethargic in bed and she appeared to be intoxicated. Unified Fire Department responded and transported her to the hospital for further medical care.” An officer rode with her in the ambulance.

During the ambulance transport, the girl told the officer: “They raped me. He came into the room and raped me and then another came into the room. I was too weak to fight back. I did not want to fight back because I did not want them to hurt me. They took me into the living room, and they wanted me to drink something. I told them I did not want to, but they said to. I did not want them to hurt me, so I drank it.”

The men were detained and transported to the UPD Midvale station for questioning. During the questioning Makoma, Bigirmana, and Byuma allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl, while Ndabereye allegedly admitted to digitally penetrating the girl.

The four were all transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where they are being held without bail.