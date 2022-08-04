Four more juveniles arrested after ‘trauma’ death of boy, 16, in Lindon

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four additional juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy found Monday in Lindon.

That makes five total arrests, all of them of suspects who were 16 or 17.

Lindon Police Chief Mike Bowers confirmed to Gephardt Daily said he believes all the juveniles who involved with the death and present are now in custody.

“All five individuals who have been arrested were involved in the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim,” Bowers said in a news released issued Thursday afternoon.

“Due to the age of those arrested, we will not be releasing identities or specifics on criminal charges being referred to the prosecutor’s office.

“We have identified and arrested those directly involved in this case. However, the investigation is still active as we work through further information.”

Bowers said at a Tuesday news conference that two groups met at the Lindon View Murdock Canal Trailhead between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday and started fighting.

“During the course of that altercation, the 16-year-old male sustained traumatic injuries that resulted in his death,” Brower said. The teen was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police began investigating the “suspicious circumstances” of the teen’s death and later arrested a 16-year-old boy who was “involved with the altercation,” he said.

Brower said no weapons were used during the fight but declined to say whether it was gang-related “due to the pending investigation.” He also said that the victim and suspects were “local,” but not from Lindon.

The 16-year-old victim’s name has not been released “due to the active nature of the investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information about the teen’s death is asked to contact the Lindon Police Department at 801-769-8600 or 801-229-7070.