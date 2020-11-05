Four more northern Utah high schools go online due to COVID-19 cases

UTAH, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Four more northern Utah schools are closed to in-person learning Thursday after 15 or more cases each of COVID-19 mandated a switch to online learning.
Newly closed as of Thursday morning are:
- Copper Hills High School, West Jordan, Jordan School District. Students are expected to return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving.
- Cyprus High School, Magna, Granite School District. Students are expected to return Nov. 19.
- Syracuse High School, Syracuse, Davis County School District. Students are expected to return Nov. 19.
- Weber High School, Pleasant View, Weber County School District. Students are expected to return Nov. 19.
For more information on an individual school, visit its website: Copper Hills High, Cyprus High, Syracuse High, Weber High.