Four more northern Utah high schools go online due to COVID-19 cases

UTAH, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Four more northern Utah schools are closed to in-person learning Thursday after 15 or more cases each of COVID-19 mandated a switch to online learning.

Newly closed as of Thursday morning are:

Copper Hills High School, West Jordan, Jordan School District. Students are expected to return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving.

Cyprus High School, Magna, Granite School District. Students are expected to return Nov. 19.

Syracuse High School, Syracuse, Davis County School District. Students are expected to return Nov. 19.

Weber High School, Pleasant View, Weber County School District. Students are expected to return Nov. 19.

For more information on an individual school, visit its website: Copper Hills High, Cyprus High, Syracuse High, Weber High.