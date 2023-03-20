Four overdue hikers found, hoisted to safety in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, March 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sanpete County Sheriff‘s Office and other emergency responders worked together Saturday to rescue an overdue group last known to be hiking in the Maple Canyon area.

A call came to dispatch at about 11:30 p.m. alerting officials the group had not returned when expected.

“Further information indicated there to be four persons in the party,” says a statement released by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the area who located a vehicle belonging to one of the members of the party. Sanpete Search and Rescue was dispatched and attempted to locate the individuals by GPS location.

“Due to the terrain, an exact GPS location was not available, however, based on the location of the vehicle it was believed the party was in the Box Canyon area,” the SCSO statement says. “A Department of Public Safety helicopter was dispatched while Search and Rescue attempted to locate the individuals from the bottom of Box Canyon.”

The DPS helicopter arrived on scene and located the party above the lower waterfall area.

“Four individuals were hoisted to safety and released to medical teams,” the Sheriff’s statement says.