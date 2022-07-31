Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night.

The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll.

Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were in more serious condition, Weber Fire District Capt. Brian Davies told Gephardt Daily.

All were alert and oriented and were transported by ground ambulance, he said.

A fifth adult was checked out by emergency responders on scene and declined any further treatment.

“It was an unfortunate accident,” Davies said. “From what officers on scene reported, someone decided to flip a U-turn and got hit by the other vehicle and rolled.”

The names of those involved were not released, and no further details were immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will update the story if more information is made known.