4-vehicle crash in Hooper leaves 3 injured, 1 critically

HOOPER, Utah, Oct. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A four-vehicle accident in Hooper Monday left three people injured, one of them in extremely critical condition.

“At 12:27 hours, deputies responded to the intersection of 5500 S. 5900 West on a report of a traffic accident involving four vehicles,” says a statement issued by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office.

“Two patients were transported by ambulance to a local hospital in good condition with minor injuries. One patient was transported by ambulance in extremely critical condition.”

The Weber Area CRASH Team is investigating the accident, the WCSO statement says, adding, “No further details are available at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will share any updates that become available.