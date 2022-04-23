Four Weber County people transported with carbon monoxide poisoning

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District was dispatched on a report of a sick person Saturday morning and arrived to find that person showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning in addition to three other residents fully unconscious.

The dispatch call came in at 8:45 a.m. A statement from Weber Fire District did not provide the city of the residence.

“Upon arrival, they recognized the symptoms of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning,” the statement says. “Upon their realization, additional units were dispatched from Ogden City Fire, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, and the Weber-Morgan Health Department.”

The crew evacuated the caller and three unconscious individuals. The crew, while wearing all PPE, proceeded to check the building for additional people and investigate the cause of the extremely high CO level.

“It was found that the occupants of the townhome had left their car running in the garage,” the statement says. “They did have a working CO detector but did not recognize the alarm sounding.

“All four patients were transported by Weber Fire and Ogden Fire Ambulances and Paramedics to local hospitals. They were then transferred to Intermountain Medical Center for treatment in a hyperbaric chamber,” the statement says.

Weber Fire District issued a safety reminder:

“Make sure to have carbon monoxide detectors installed in your home, check function periodically, and know the signals. If the detector chirps, replace the battery, if the CO detector is in full-on alarm evacuate and call 911.

“Additionally, cars do produce carbon monoxide and should not be left idling inside any structure. Huge shout out to Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency — it was a lot to coordinate and they did amazing.”