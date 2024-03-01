4-year-old hit by car in Tooele hospitalized

TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 4-year–old child was hospitalized after being hit by a car Thursday while playing near a Tooele park.

After the incident was dispatched at 4:50 p.m. at 900 W. Timpie Road an Air Med helicopter was summoned, but was canceled en route as the injuries were less serious than initially assessed, Tooele Police Department Cpl. Colbey Bentley said.

The youngster was conveyed by ambulance to a Salt Lake County hospital in stable condition.

The child was playing at Spencer’s Field, a large city park, he said, and apparently ran into the roadway and was struck by the car.

Bentley said the driver stopped and was cooperating in the investigation which is ongoing.