Free COVID-19 testing for residents of West Valley City, Kearns, Magna, Taylorsville, west S.L.C.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 23.

According to a statement by SLCoHD, the testing is aimed at people who have COVID-19 symptoms or who think they have been in contact with someone who has the disease.

The testing is intended for residents living in West Valley City, Kearns, Magna, Taylorsville, or in the ZIP codes 84116 and 84104. The health department stresses, however, that no one with COVID symptoms will be turned away, regardless of where they reside.

The free testing will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Maverik Center at 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive.

