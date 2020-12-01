Free COVID-19 testing offered at Maverik Center

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Free COVID-19 testing will be held at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, officials announced Tusday.

“If you feel ill or have been in contact with someone ill, get tested for #COVID19 at the Maverik Center on these dates,” said a tweet from the Salt Lake Health Department.

The testing will take place at the Maverik Center Overflow Lot at 2051 W. 3100 South on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The service will not be offered Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

Registration is required, and individuals can register by visiting SaltLakeHealth.org or by calling 385-468-4082.