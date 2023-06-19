French fries cover freeway after semitrailer rolls in Provo

PROVO, Utah, June 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semitrailer spilled fuel and the load of french fries it was hauling in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 on Sunday evening.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on I-15 near Center Street, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Debris landed in both the northbound and southbound lanes, causing closures and delays in both directions.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Lane closures and delays were expected until about 8:30 p.m., according to UDOT.