Friends, family pay tribute to Ogden woman fatally shot in domestic violence attack

OGDEN, Utah, April 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The family and friends of Mindee Lavell Elmore, the Ogden woman who was fatally shot Saturday, allegedly by an ex-boyfriend, are speaking out about the loss of their loved one.

“A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and most importantly mother was taken from us April 3rd 2021,” says a statement issued on a GoFundMe account that says it was established to raise funeral expenses.

“Mindee was a very loving, known woman in Ogden. It is with heavy hearts that she is no longer with us.”

Elmore, 41, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Smith’s grocery store at 1484 Harrison Blvd. The name of her by her ex-boyfriend, whom Ogden police identified as the shooter, has not yet been released.

According to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition , since 2000, at least 42% of all adult homicides in Utah were related to domestic violence.

The Ogden Police Department also issued a statement on the fatal shooting: “This incident is a shock for our community and specifically the family members that it has impacted,” the OPD statement says. “If you were affected by this weekend’s tragedy, please reach out to the Ogden City Police Department Victim Advocates. Our advocates can be reached at 801-629-8246 (Amber) or 801-629-8245 (Jacky), Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.” No updates have been released on the condition of the suspect, who police say shot himself later on Saturday after a four-hour standoff with police from police from multiple law enforcement agencies. The suspect’s condition was critical at the time of the last OPD report. Anyone suffering from domestic violence is urged to call police for help or contact the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at 800-897-LINK (5464) or dial 911. Anyone having suicidal thoughts is urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). Several who commented on the GoFundMe page also shared brief tributes to Elmore: