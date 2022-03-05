Friends share tributes to Eagle Mountain teen fatally injured in crash

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, March 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Eagle Mountain teen is being memorialized after he died as a result of an auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 13-year-old Kayden Pennock in a GoFundMe account reportedly organized to raise funds for his family.

“Kayden was intelligent, loving, funny, caring, creative,” the page says. “He was a wonderful friend, son, brother and grandson. He was one of the best 13 year olds around and he is going to be greatly missed by so many.”

The accident

Pennock was ridding a motorized scooter when he apparently failed to stop at a stop sign as he was traveling west on Horizon Drive, Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

A woman driving south on Hummer Drive, which did not have a stop sign, entered the intersection and collided with the teen.

“He hit the car and was thrown about 70 feet,” Cannon said. “He was taken from the scene by ambulance because they could not get him stable enough for Life Flight.”

Cannon said when the child was transported, he was breathing but not conscious, “and his breathing wasn’t good. He was in pretty critical condition.”

Pennock was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital, and ultimately flown to a larger medical center in Salt Lake City.

The aftermath

“He was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital where the Pennock’s received the devastating news that there was nothing more they could do to help him,” the GoFundMe page says.

The page added that donations were being sought so the family could pay for the funeral and medical expenses. (As always, Gephardt Daily and other outside entities cannot guarantee donated funds will be used as stated in the GoFundMe account.)

One page donor shared personal memories of Pennock:

“Kayd was the best. He was the sweetest boy I knew. He was nice to everyone, it didn’t matter who you were He was nice to you. He was funny as well,” the comment says in part.

“He made me smile when no one else could. He was the best person I knew. He would go out of his way to make others happy. He was smart. He was kind. He was amazing. I wish I could have made more memories with this sweet young man.”