FrontRunner riders should expect delays due to system-wide signal communication issue

Utah, March 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — FrontRunner riders are facing delays of up to 80 minutes system-wide due to a signal communication issue Monday morning.

Utah Transit Authority officials first tweeted at 9:20 a.m. that riders should expect delays of 15-20 minutes northbound from Lehi to Ogden and southbound from Lehi to Provo.

Just after 10:45 a.m., UTA tweeted again that riders should expect delays of up to 60 minutes system-wide.

Then at 11:05 a.m., a follow-up tweet said delays of up to 75 minutes should be expected.

At 11:20 a.m., UTA tweeted: “Expect delays of up to 80 minutes system-wide due to a signal communication issue.”

