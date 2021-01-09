FrontRunner train, vehicle collide in Layton, bus bridge in place

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a FrontRunner train Friday night in Layton.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily the crash occurred at a crossing at 1687 N. 2200 West, at about 6:45 p.m.

Arky said there has been no report of injuries, and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

A bus bridge was put in place from Clearfield to Layton. Commuters are advised to expect delays between those two points.

