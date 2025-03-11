Fugitive fleeing VFAST pursuit dies in Washington County collision

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A fugitive fleeing law enforcement officers in St. George crashed his motorcycle and died Sunday afternoon.

Boyd Paul Brooke was pronounced dead on the scene, says a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff‘s Office.

At 3:26 p.m. Sunday, “the United States Marshal Service led Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike team (VFAST) were attempting to locate a fugitive, 41-year-old Boyd Paul Brooke,” the statement says.

“A Washington County Deputy working on the VFAST team received information Brooke was seen riding a motorcycle eastbound on Sunset Drive near Dixie Drive. The deputy responded to the area from Santa Clara and gained visual on Brooke at approximately 3:27 p.m. The Deputy’s lights and siren were already activated as Brooke is well known to operate stolen vehicles and run from police.”

Brooke proceeded through the intersection from eastbound Sunset Boulevard onto northbound Westridge Drive, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, the release says.

“As the deputy began to pursue Brooke up Westridge Drive, Brooke glanced back and looked at the deputy with his lights and siren fully activated, showing he knew he was being pursued, and continued to flee. Brooke continued from Westridge to 1400 West, where he drove into the oncoming lanes of traffic to pass a car making a left turn.

“Brooke ran the stop sign and continued north on 1400 West. As the deputy continued to pursue, Brooke obtained speeds in excess of 65 MPH and the Deputy began to back off his following distance, to not pressure Brooke to go faster while still being able to maintain a visual of him.”

At approximately 3:28 p.m., Brooke approached Snow Canyon Parkway, and the light was red, the release says.

“Brooke moved from the unoccupied left turn lane into the occupied right turn lane and struck a black minivan in that lane. The deputy exited his vehicle and found Brooke unresponsive and not moving. He called for medical crews and began life-saving measures including CPR. The pursuit lasted approximately just over a minute.

“Brooke was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on scene by medical crews.”

The motorcycle Brooke was riding was listed as stolen in 2023.

The St. George Police Department responded to handle the accident investigation.

VFAST is composed of the following agencies: Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Washington City Police, St. George Police, Santa Clara/Ivins Police, Utah State Police, Adult Probation and Parole, ICE, HSI, and DEA.