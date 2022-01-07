Fugitive from Kentucky arrested in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fugitive from Kentucky was arrested in West Jordan Thursday night.

Anthony Welham Yeager, 24, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant, classified as a second-degree felony, said a probable cause statement in 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City.

The suspect is listed on the National Criminal Information Center out of Kentucky on a full-extradition warrant for a probation violation, after an original charge of homicide-vehicular manslaughter for an incident in Boone County that occurred in July 2019.

Yeager was identified as the passenger in a vehicle in West Valley City Thursday night, the statement said.

The vehicle was first spotted in the area of 3700 S. 2800 West and then traveled south on 2700 West to 4700 South then west to Bangerter Highway. It then went south from 4700 S. Bangerter to 7000 South and turned into Jordan Landing, where the vehicle was stopped.

“The vehicle containing the wanted party was followed while additional officers arrived in the area,” the statement said. “A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle which resulted in the arrest of Anthony. Anthony was positively identified by a pictured driver’s license located in a wallet which was found on his person at the time of arrest.”

Contact was made with the issuing department and the warrant was confirmed.

“Since being in Utah, Anthony is the lead suspect in an aggravated assault out of West Valley City,” the statement said. “Anthony has been involved in an aggravated assault within the last week resulting in the victim receiving stitches for a facial wound.”

Yeager was booked into the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

The incident in Kentucky occurred on July 8, 2019 at approximately 3 a.m., according to reports at the time, when the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a crash and found a car in the backyard of a home.

Two 15-year-old passengers were injured and 19-year-old Lamail Borders was killed.

Yeager, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, DUI, two assault charges, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended or revoked license.