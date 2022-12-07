Fundraiser created for 17-year-old girl critically injured in Taylorsville crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An extensive road to recovery is expected for a 17-year-old girl critically injured Sunday in a crash with a suspected impaired driver in Taylorsville.

Madalyn “Maddie” Anderson, a junior at Murray High School, was pinned inside her car following a two-car crash about 12:25 a.m. near 4500 S. Atherton Drive, Taylorsville police said.

Anderson was freed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, police said. A male passenger in Anderson’s vehicle escaped without serious injury.

“She has a very extensive road of recovery ahead of her but she is a fighter,” writes Whitney Bohin, who organized an online fundraiser to help with Anderson’s medical costs. “We know she will pull through and be stronger than ever!”

Police say Anderson was traveling west when an eastbound motorist crashed into her vehicle while attempting to make a left turn. The male driver and lone occupant of the eastbound vehicle was under investigation for impaired driving, police said.

Anderson is an avid runner and a member of her high school’s cross country and hockey teams, the GoFundMe post states.

“She’s so full of life, lighting up every room she’s in. She will quickly put a smile on your face and have you laughing in no time,” Bohin writes.

“While the family focuses on helping Mads get back to 100%, we are starting this page to help cover costs associated with her road to recovery and hopefully ease their financial burden.”

Those wanting to donate can visit the verified GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/madalyn-anderson-medical-expenses.