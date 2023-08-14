Fundraiser created for family of Salt Lake City boy killed in boat accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created for the family of a 3-year-old Salt Lake City boy killed in a boating accident at Echo State Park.

Walter Enslin Greer was boating with family members at the reservoir at Echo State Park on Sunday afternoon when he fell from the boat and was struck by the propeller.

Walter had been enjoying a day on the water with his parents, siblings and friends, GoFundMe organizer Allison Meaki writes in the online fundraiser for “Walter’s wonderful parents, Alex and Doug, to help with funeral, medical, counseling, and related expenses.”

“Walter was a happy, rambunctious three-year-old with a big personality. He loved Spiderman, trucks, boots, and trains and was excited to start preschool. His family and friends are devastated by this loss,” the post says. “Any help or just a message or prayer is greatly appreciated.”