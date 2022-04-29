Fundraiser created for family of West Jordan teen killed while riding bicycle

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been created for the family of a 13-year-old West Jordan boy killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday.

Eli Mitchell, a student at West Jordan Middle School, was riding his bicycle about 6 p.m. in a crosswalk at 1510 W. 9000 South when he was hit by a light-colored Chevrolet pickup. Witnesses and responding officers performed CPR on the boy before he was transported to Intermountain Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, West Jordan police confirmed.

“Eli’s parents and the entire family wish to express gratitude to the bystanders who tried to revive Eli, along with the outstanding service beyond the call of duty from the West Jordan Police department and paramedics,” according to the GoFundMe page requesting donations to assist Eli’s family with the unexpected funeral expenses.

“We will be forever grateful to the many unknown individuals who tried to assist him and recognize this likely had an impact on them,” the online fundraiser states. “We also express appreciation for the great outpouring of support and sympathy from the community.”

The GoFundMe page describes Eli as a “kind, loving, jovial and friendly young man who had many friends.”

“At the time of his death, he was doing two of his favorite things: riding his bicycle and having treats. Eli also loved outdoor activities, including snowboarding, riding ATVs, camping, video games, aifsoft wars and activities with his friends,” the fundraiser states.

Eli also loved spending time with his family and was “very close to his 16-year-old sister,” the post continues.

“Thirteen years will never be long enough and we will always miss him. We find peace knowing that this life isn’t the end and we find comfort knowing Eli is now watching over all of us,” the online fundraiser states.

Police arrested Mason Andrews Ohms, 50, of Saratoga Springs, in connection with the teen’s death.

Ohms faces potential charges of automobile homicide and failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, both third-degree felonies. He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.