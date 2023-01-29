Fundraiser created for Jordan High School student killed in bus accident

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created to cover funeral expenses for a 15-year-old Jordan High School student who died after being hitting by a bus on her way home from school Friday.

The GoFundMe fundraiser identifies the girl killed in an auto-pedestrian accident at 8375 S. State as Jennifer Flores, a sophomore at Jordan High.

Police say Flores was headed home from school when she was hit by a Canyons School District bus carrying 16 Hillcrest High School students. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are deeply heartbroken by what happened to our beautiful Jennifer,” writes Mayra Resendiz, who says she organized the fundraiser at the request of the girl’s mother.

“Jennifer had a lot of wonderful things planned for her future but they were unfortunately cut short. We truly appreciate any help that anyone can give at this time. Thank you for everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” the post states.

Police say no one on the bus reported injuries, and the bus driver was cooperating with the investigation.

Canyons School District officials say the bus was taking the Hillcrest students home when it was involved in the fatal accident. Some of the students observed the accident and were asked to provide witness statements to police, district officials said.

The school district also offered counseling to students who witnessed the accident.