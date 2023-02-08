Fundraiser created for woman hit by snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created to help with medical expenses for a 34-year-old woman critically injured Saturday when she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon.

Samantha Bergman sustained significant face and back injuries in the crash near the Peter Sinks parking lot, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Bergman was transported by medical helicopter to University of Utah Hospital, where she’s “responsive” and “doing better,” according to a GoFundMe created by her fiance, Michael Tietz.

In his post, the West Jordan man praises the “amazing dedication and hard team work with the help of Cache County Search and Rescue and a large group of good Samaritans” who assisted Bergman following the accident.

“This is such a tragic accident that happened to our family and is going to be a long road for us. At this time anything would be greatly appreciated. I love her so much and she is the best mother to all of our kids. She is the sweetest person in the world and would do anything for anyone. Thank you and God bless,” Tietz writes.

Bergman had been tubing with a group about 100-150 yards west of the parking lot, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. The group had “tied their tubes together in a ‘train’ and had begun tubing down the hill,” the release states.

A snowmobile was taking a juvenile up the hill for another tubing run when it crashed into the train of tubes, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The snowmobile had slowed down when a collision occurred with the snowmobile and the ‘train’ of tubers going down the hill,” the news release states.

The group and others at the scene provided basic first aid until paramedics arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.