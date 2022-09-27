Fundraiser established after woman hit by TRAX train in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been established to help pay medical costs for a woman struck last week by a TRAX train, the GoFundMe says.

Utah Transit Authority announced on Sept. 16 that a woman was hit near the Murray Station.

“A female, age undetermined, entered the cross walk in front of a north bound TRAX train entering the station,” says the UTA statement, issued by spokesman Carl Arky.

“At this time, all of the safety apparatus appears to have been operating properly. The woman was transported to the hospital in ‘Charlie’ condition with possible head injuries.”

The fundraising account says the victim was 19-year-old Eden Atwood.

“Eden commutes by public transit to get to her work at an after-school drama program. While she was walking from the train to the bus, she was hit by an LRT (light rail train) pulling into the station,” the GoFundMe page says.

“The transit police station happens to be located in the parking lot of this particular station. The police immediately ran over to attend to her and an ambulance was there within three minutes, and within 10 minutes she was in complex trauma in the best trauma hospital in Utah… which just happens to be across the street from that same station….

“On her right side where the train struck her body, Eden has four broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a scratched spleen,” the account says. “On her left side where her body landed and hit the concrete, Eden has a broken shoulder.

The account says Atwood moved to Utah on Aug. 22 “to start her dream job at an after school drama program teaching children. She is an avid theatre enthusiast. Funds raised on Eden’s behalf will be used to help with medical bills and Eden’s recovery as well as some travel costs as Eden’s parents will be traveling back and forth from Canada.

“Everyone who knows Eden knows that she is a true goddess, a radiant light to everyone, the best cheerleader, and loved by everyone who meets her,” the GoFundMe page says.

Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee money from fundraisers will be used for the purposes stated. To check out the page for yourself, click here.