Fundraiser established for electrocution victim’s family

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been established for one of two men killed in an electrocution accident in West Jordan.

P.J. Sala was one of the victims of the accident, which happened when the men were trying to trim a tree, and their lift equipment came in contact with a live electrical wire.

“On Friday, June 2, 2023 the world lost one of its best. P.J. and his best friend Junior were tragically electrocuted while cutting down a tree near a power line,” says the fundraising post on GiveSendGo. “P.J. was only 23 years old. Both P.J. and Junior leave behind their wives and young children.

“To know P.J. was to love him. He was a loyal and loving father to his two beautiful daughters (ages 5 and 3) and his newborn son (6 weeks). He was a doting husband, who took the best care of his wife Mema, and loved her with all his heart.”

The post says Sala worked two jobs to provide for his young family, and tree-trimming was his secondary job.

“Due to the sudden and unexpected nature of his death, we are asking for donations to help P.J.’s family with immediate financial needs for funeral arrangements and living costs.”

As in every case, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee donated funds will be used as stated. Again, find the post here to check it out for yourself.