Fundraiser established to pay funeral costs for murdered Hunter High students Tivani Lopati, Paul Tahi

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — GoFundMe accounts have been established for paying funeral costs for Tivani Lopati and Paul Tahi, the two teens who were shot and killed outside West Valley City’s Hunter High School after a confrontation with four other boys about their age.

Lopati, 14, and Tahi, 15, died at the scene, and a third student Ephraim Asiata, 15, was transported to the hospital in critical condition but stable condition. All three teens were football players.

Four male high school students have been questioned in the case, and a 14-year-old booked into juvenile detention. West Valley City police said it is possible others may face charges in the shootings.

The GoFundMe account in Lopati‘s name reads as follows:

Wolverine nation,

Our hearts have been shattered again. The pain is suffocating. We send our sincerest thoughts, prayers and love to all of you as we navigate this tragic loss. Please continue to pray for strength and comfort for Tivani’s family. Coach Keith we love you and are here for you. We are sorry that this has happened to our community and our brother. We are strong people and band together and support of this family at this time of need. We love you all and our hearts hurt for all of us. — Coach T

Please band together and help us raise the money for Tivani’s funeral expenses.

The account in Tahi‘s name remembers him as the only brother to seven sisters.

On Thursday January 13 2022 our King Paula Tupou Tahi lost his life at a young age of 15. Paula is the second oldest and only son of Sasa and Lata Tahi. He leaves behind his loving parents and 7 sisters Melelupe, Eniselika, Elisepa, Analongo, Elesi, Tatyana, Maikeli.

Those that have been reaching out to family members asking how they can help may help by donating here. All funds will be given to Paula’s parents to help with funeral costs. We appreciate all the love and prayers. It’s been a very difficult time and we can’t thank you all for the support. It doesn’t go by unnoticed. Please continue to keep Paulas parents and sisters in your thoughts and prayers. Much love.

Gephardt Daily will have updates on this tragic case as it continues to develop.

*Per policy, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee donated funds will be used for the stated purposes. To review the pages for yourself, click on the links above.