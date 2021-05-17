Account established to help family of West Valley City brothers who died in Utah Lake outing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been set up to help pay funeral costs for two West Valley City brothers whose bodies were found the Sunday morning after they went to Utah Lake Saturday for a few hours of wave runner recreation.

The bodies of Jorge Ancia, 33, and Manuel Ancia, 21, were found at about 10:41 a.m. after a search that began at about midnight.

Searchers found the waver runner the men had been on, and soon after found the bodies of the two men, both wearing life jackets and fairly close to each other, in the 57 degree water of the lake.

Autopsies will determine cause of death, but officials believe the men likely drowned in the hypothermic waters.

“Today was the most devastating day a wife can ever hear,” says a statement on the GoFundMe page. “Your husband is missing. Early the next morning, I find out my husband and his little brother are gone and never coming home. My husband was one of the greatest men I have ever known.

“Jorge left a wife, son of 4 and his newborn baby he only had at home for 24 hours. Manuel was the youngest brother he had here with him. Both will and will forever be a great loss to our family due to this accident at Utah Lake that took their lives.

“With this being such hard times, we were nowhere near ready for a loss of this magnitude. Being a stay at home mom makes this even worse. Help is needed to make sure my loving husband and brother can be placed at rest and peace. Thank you to everyone and your heart felt words in this darkest of time.”

