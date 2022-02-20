Fundraising account posted after Kearns motorcycle accident

KEARNS, Utah, Feb. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash in Kearns has been identified by family and friends as Jaime Chavez, a GoFundMe account says.

Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker told Gephardt Daily the motorcyclist and his friend were riding their bikes westbound near 5400 S. 4980 West when he suddenly struck a curb and was thrown to the pavement.

The biker suffered extreme head trauma, Barker said.

He was rushed to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray with possible life-threatening injuries.

The biker was not wearing helmet, Barker said.

As always, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee the veracity of any GoFundMe account, and asks readers to make their own decisions on how to respond.

The account says the following:

Anyone who knows Jamie knows that he is the one person that can light up the room and raise the spirits of everyone around him. He has the most contagious smile and that obnoxious laugh that we all appreciate so much. He is all of our champion and supporter, first to defend a friend and last to judge. He loves his family deeply and sincerely and is the glue that keeps all of us together, especially during difficult times.

Jamie was in a serious motorcycle accident on the afternoon of February 19th. He is in critical condition and fighting for his life. His wife (Hailee), his mother (Vicky), and his father (Ron) have not left his side and will need all of our support through this difficult time and the long road ahead.

We would like to raise funds for medical and personal expenses for his family to reduce the financial hardship and allow them to focus on supporting Jamie.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.