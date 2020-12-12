Fundraising account set for medical bills of 22-month-old St. George girl struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An account has been established to help pay medical bills for a 22-month-old St. George girl who was struck and seriously injured Dec. 5, allegedly by the drunk driver of a motorcycle.

The injured toddler is Jaxynn Turner, the GoFundMe account says:

“On Dec. 5, Jaxynn Turner was struck in a hit and run by a drunk driver on a motorcycle,” the account says. “The driver was found and arrested but this has left Jaxynn fighting for her life.

“Due to the impact of the hit, her heart suffered an aneurysm and her heart can’t be saved. The family is trying to get her on the heart transplant list. Beyond the heart, Jaxynn has a major concussion, bleeding from the liver, bruised lungs and other serious injuries. The Turner’s are now with Jaxynn at Primary Children’s hospital in Salt Lake.”

Both parents are unable to work, says the account, established by Travis Munson, who says he worked with the child’s father for four years.

“Both living expenses and medical expenses will be adding up quickly,” the page says, adding that Jaxynn’s father has always been willing to help those in need. “And at this time we are hoping to return the kindness he has shown others.”

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Gregory James McClary, 62, is facing a charge of failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious injury, a third-degree felony, and DUI with serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

Just before 9:45 p.m., officers with the St. George Police Department responded to a hit-and-run involving a child struck by a motorcycle, the statement said.

“Responding officers located a child with injuries on scene, and witnesses reported having seen a motorcycle strike the child before driving away from the area,” the statement said. “The child was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Medical staff later advised me that the child had bruising on their brain and a laceration to their liver.”

Witnesses described the motorcycle and operator of the motorcycle, and said they had yelled at the rider to stop after the collision and he had continued to drive away.

“Officers located an unoccupied motorcycle matching the one described by witnesses near the scene of the incident,” the statement said. “The motorcycle had damage on the front and a registered owner named Gregory McClary who lived nearby.”

The arresting officer made contact with McClary, who confirmed the motorcycle located nearby was his, and that he had been operating it before it tipped over and would not start.

“In speaking with Greg, I observed slurred speech, poor balance, and an odor consistent with alcohol consumption,” the arresting officer wrote. “Greg said he had left an address near the area of the collision before I made contact with him. Greg said he had heard people yelling, but he did not know why. Greg said he had been drinking before he left the address on his motorcycle.”

McClary failed standard field sobriety tests, and was taken into custody. He was transported to Washington County Jail, where he is being held without bail. The felony was committed while McClary was on probation or parole.