Fundraising account set up in name of woman doused with accelerant, burned in Murray motel

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been set up with the stated purpose of raising money for medical care for the a woman burned over nearly 80 percent of her body last month after her boyfriend allegedly doused her with an accelerant and set her on fire.

The woman, Carole “Karmel” Gilmore, 34, has already had five surgeries, says the fundraising account, which says it was set up by a friend of the victim’s sister.

“Carole ‘Karmel’ Gilmore, age 34, was doused in an accelerant and set on fire by Andrew Todd Curtis,” the account says.

Editor’s note: Curtis has been charged on suspicion of aggravated (attempted) murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the Oct. 22 crime, which was committed at the Studio 6 motel, at 975 E. 6600 South, Murray.

Curtis has a violent criminal history including a homicide by assault conviction and two aggravated assault convictions that he pled down from attempted homicides, his probable cause statement says. On the current charges, he is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.

Back to the fundraising account’s of Gilmore’s status:

“She suffered third-degree burns to nearly 80% of her body,” the GoFundMe statement says. “Doctors say that if she survives, she will have over a year long road to recovery in the burn unit. She is currently intubated and fighting for her life. After recovery, she will likely need lifelong assistance and care. Her family is having to travel to Salt Lake City to be with Karmel, and are currently making plans to move there permanently.