Fundraising account shares details about victim of Murray auto-pedestrian accident

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been set up to help the children of a pedestrian killed in Murray on Thursday.

The victim was Dixie Marie Edgar, 44, according to Murray City Police.

The accident was reported to Murray City Police at 5:53 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene, at 4500 South and 500 West.

Edgar was dead at the scene. A driver remained at the scene, and a police request went out to locate a possible additional driver. That person later contacted the police as well, and is cooperating.

The fundraising account says Edgar had three children, two of them juveniles.

“She leaves behind a 21-year-old son, a 17-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter,” says the account. “We are setting up a GoFundMe to help her children cover costs and needs.

“My sister loved her kids and if she could, would have given them the world. Unfortunately, was suffering with mental health and homelessness at the time of her departure.

“The next time you encounter a stranger on the street, be kind, you never know what their struggles may be.”