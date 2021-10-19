Funeral arrangements announced for University of Utah Sergeant who died while on duty

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a University of Utah police Sergeant who died while on duty Wednesday.

Sgt. Kory Newbold passed away from a medical condition, said a tweet from the University of Utah Police Department.

“He was a beloved member of our team and had served the university community since 2014. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” the tweet said.

Newbold was 59 years old.

No other details were provided and Newbold’s cause of death has not been released.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Institute of Religion at the U, at 1780 E. South Campus Drive, said a tweet from the U of U Police Monday. A viewing will take place from 9-10:45 a.m. and the service will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Graveside service is estimated to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be at the Redwood Memorial Cemetery, at 6500 S. Redwood Road in West Jordan.