Investigation ongoing after Lehi High School locks down after gun threat

While the threat called in at 11:57 a.m. proved unfounded, the Lehi City Police Department issued a press release Wednesday evening saying an investigation was ongoing.

The probe is looking at possible connections to a recent bomb threat at American Fork Junior High, and the coincidence of the one-year anniversary of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The 7:30 p.m. press release described the frenzy that ensued:

“Officers from the Lehi City Police Department as well as neighboring agencies were immediately dispatched to Lehi High School and began to initiate an outside perimeter to ensure that no individuals would be able to enter the school.

“Additional officers responded inside the school while school administrators placed the school in lockdown. Because of the quick response by officers after the initial call we believed that the threat was not inside the school.

“However, due to the justified abundance of caution in these situations teachers were advised to clear the hallways, lock all doors and keep students inside the classroom. Parents were advised to go to the LDS Meetinghouse to collect students they were there to pick up from school.

“Officers were positioned throughout the interior and exterior of the school while the preliminary investigation took place and busses were brought in for students. The school was cleared with faculty and students being brought to the Media Center where they waited for busses to arrive.

“Fortunately, there were a limited number of students in the school at the time. At that point students who ride busses were allowed to leave the Media Center and go to their respective bus. Shortly after, all remaining students and faculty were cleared to leave the school.

“Officers then cleared each room in the school, ensuring that no one remained in any classroom.”

Lehi police said investigation is continuing to identify the caller and determine is the threat was credible. “If the call is found to be a prank or hoax, all applicable criminal charges will be forwarded to the appropriate court.”

The department also thanked “ all those who assisted us during the response and evacuation of the school. We are especially grateful to the involved students and faculty that remained calm, allowing officers to complete the necessary actions to ensure that there was no longer a threat.