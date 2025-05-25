Gang member convicted of girlfriend’s 2021 homicide sentenced to life without parole

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office has announced that a Third District Court judge sentenced Terence Trent Vos to life without the possibility of parole for the 2021 aggravated murder of his girlfriend, Shandon Scott.

"On May 1, 2021, Unified Police responded to a crash on I-80 in Salt Lake County," says a statement issued by the D.A.'s Office. "Initial reports were that a female in the vehicle was deceased from many gunshot wounds."

A witness to the crash stopped and saw the defendant in the driver’s seat and Scott in the passenger seat, the statement says. Scott was bloody and not moving.

"The defendant tried to take the witness’s vehicle, but the witness stopped him. Shortly after, law enforcement arrived on scene and started attending to Ms. Scott, the defendant then ran from the scene.

"Police took the defendant into custody a short time later. The defendant told police that someone else shot Ms. Scott, but during a phone call while incarcerated, he told a friend he made that up and that he and the victim had gotten into a fight, and he shot her."

Scott, a mother of two, was 32 at time of her murder.

On March 20 of this year, after a six-day trial, the jury convicted the Vos of the crimes below, and last week, a Third District judge sentenced him to the following:

Life without the possibility of parole for first-degree felony aggravated murder

Five years to life for each of the three counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury

Five years to life for one count of first-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person

One to 15 years for one count of second-degree felony obstructing justice

Vos was given credit for time served for the conviction of one count of class A misdemeanor failure to stop at command of a law officer. The counts in this case will run consecutive to the defendant’s previous sentence in other cases, but concurrent with each other.

File photo of Trent Vos File photo from the State of Utah

“We applaud the judge for sentencing the defendant to life without the possibility of parole," Salt Lake Co. District Attorney Sim Gill said in the news release.

"The streets of Salt Lake County will be safer now that this violent habitual offender is behind bars for the rest of his life. We hope that Ms. Scott’s family can now begin to heal from the tragic loss of their loved one.

"We appreciate the outstanding work of prosecutors Morgan Vedejs, Anna Rossi Anderson, and Cara Dunkelman, as well as our support staff. We also thank our law enforcement partners at Unified Police Department who thoroughly investigated the case to help ensure this successful prosecution."