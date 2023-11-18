Gang shooting conviction: Both killer and victim were 17

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2023 — A Third District Court jury has convicted a 24-year-old Woods Cross man in a 2017 drive-by gang shooting in Magna.

Both Javier Saldana-Ibarra and his victim, police said at the time of the homicide, were 17-year-old gang members.

The conviction came after a complicated 7-day trial, according to a Friday press from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office, which found S aldana-Ibarra guilty of the murder of William Ryan and wounding a 19-year-old male.

On August 19, 2017, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots being fired at Ryan’s Magna home, according to a synopsis of the case in the release. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the foot. When questioned by officers, the 19-year-old reported that a white Volkswagen Jetta slowly approached the driveway that he, Mr. Ryan, and another individual were standing in.

“As the vehicle pulled up, the driver-side front and rear windows rolled down and several gunshots rang out. Mr. Ryan was fatally shot in the head.”