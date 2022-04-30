OPD Gang Unit investigating Ogden stabbing

OGDEN, Utah, April 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in serious but stable condition after a stabbing Friday night in Ogden.

At about 11:27 p.m., Police were summoned to the 400 block of Washington Boulevard, where they found the victim.

“It appears to be a stabbing after an altercation,” Lt. John Cox, Ogden City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“He was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but is stable. “The stabbing is currently being investigated by the Gang Unit.”

The victim is approximately 30, Cox said, adding that there’s no suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.