Garage fire in West Jordan causes $30K in damages

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A garage fire in West Jordan early Wednesday morning caused approximately $30,000 in damages, officials said.

West Jordan Battalion Chief Darin Montgomery told Gephardt Daily the blaze broke out in a garage next to a residence in the area of 8500 S. Susan Way at approximately 4:30 a.m.

On arrival, crews found flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of the garage, Montgomery said.

It took around 20 minutes from the time of the call out to when the flames were knocked down, Montgomery said. Firefighting efforts were slightly hindered because there was a fence behind the back of the garage where crews entered the structure. The garage was also full of items, Montgomery added.

Two additional engines were called out ensure the fire did not spread to the adjacent home or the home next to that, but those engines were not needed, Montgomery said.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.