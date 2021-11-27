Garage, houses fully engulfed in West Jordan fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A fast-moving garage fire quickly spread to two homes in West Jordan Friday evening heavily damaging all three structures.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area of 8545 South and 3680 West at about 6:45 p.m. on reports of a garage fire.

When first responders arrived they found all three structures engulfed in flames.

The decision was made to call in additional resources and elevating the blaze to a two alarm fire.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene through out the night.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this developing story as more information is made known.