Garfield Co. Sheriff IDs man, woman killed in fall at Bryce Canyon Nat’l Park

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah, April 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The names have been released of two people who died after falling nearly 400 feet from Inspiration Point in Bryce Canyon National Park.

The deceased were Matthew Nannen, 45, and Bailee Crane, 58, according to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff‘s Office. They died late Monday night or early Tuesday morning “after climbing over the railing at Bryce Canyon’s Inspiration Point and falling approximately 380 feet down the cliff. Detectives completed next of kin notifications late Wednesday afternoon.

“Detectives are considering all possibilities, but preliminary investigations have not been able to definitively determine the cause of the fall.”

The last known permanent residency of both was Florida, but they traveled to Utah after spending a significant amount of time in Arizona, the release says. It appears they were living out of a U-Haul just prior to their deaths.

The bodies were spotted on Tuesday by tourists, who notified Park Rangers. The Park Rangers contacted the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction for the area.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team led the recovery mission, assisted by Bryce Canyon Park Rangers and the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau. The DPS helicopter pilot’s support was helpful in ensuring the safety of the rest of the responders.