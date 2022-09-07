Garfield County officials ask for help finding man missing for 5 days in Bryce Canyon National Park

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Garfield County officials are asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man who has been missing for five days in Bryce Canyon National Park.

William “Bill” Thorpe, was last seen exiting a park shuttle at Bryce Point about 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Thorpe is approximately 80 years old and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki or light-colored pants, a dark belt and a tan hat, the release states.

“His current whereabouts are unknown. Search efforts are ongoing,” the statement continues.

Anyone with information about Thorpe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at 435-676-1134 or Glen Canyon dispatch at 928-608-6301.