Garfield County rescinds recent public lands order

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Garfield County has rescinded its recent public lands order.

A news release from Garfield County said this means that previously closed land areas in Garfield County, including Bureau of Land Management locations, the Grand Staircase –Escalante National Monument and state parks, are now open.

“Garfield County officials ask visitors to be mindful of the local area and recreate responsibly,” the news release said. “Please understand and area and practice social distancing in popular locations.”

