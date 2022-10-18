Garland Elementary School teacher charged with 4 felony counts of sexual abuse of a child

GARLAND, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Garland Elementary School teacher who was placed on administrative leave then fired following allegations of sexual abuse involving a child has now been charged.

Patrick Alan Garland, 59, was charged Monday on suspicion of four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

An officer of the Tremonton Garland Police Department wrote in Green’s probable cause statement the department was alerted to the case on Sept. 9 of this year.

In a forensic interview, the victim said that on multiple occasions, Green placed the child’s hand on his genital area.

Officers learned of a possible second victim. That child told police that on multiple occasions, Green put his hand down the front and back of the victim’s pants, under the underwear, and touch “private parts.”

The police statement says the felony offense was committed while on probation or parole, or awaiting trial on a previous felony charge, and noted “there is substantial evidence to support the felony charge.”

A search of the Utah courts database did not reveal any recent charges in this state.

Garland was ordered held without bail.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.