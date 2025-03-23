Garland Fire Dept.: Driver transported to hospital after wild turkey flies through windshield

GARLAND, Utah, March 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver heading north on Interstate 15 Saturday was transported to the hospital after a wild turkey crashed through the car windshield.

“There are plenty of dangers when traveling at high speeds down the interstate. Including turkeys. Yes, you read that right,” a statement from the Garland Fire Department says.

“This evening, Engine 41 responded to a reported vehicle accident on I-15 northbound just prior to the 385 exit. The driver of this vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries after hitting a turkey crossing the interstate. The turkey went through the windshield of the vehicle, injuring the driver.

“No other injuries were reported, and the turkey unfortunately succumbed to its injuries. The driver was transported to an area hospital, but in good spirits.”

Garland asked drivers who watch for wildlife while on the roads.

“Garland Fire has seen multiple vehicle accidents involving wildlife, including Elk & Moose, on this stretch of interstate. With the warmer weather approaching, we expect to see more sightings.”