Garland Fire issues ‘mayday,’ rescues firefighter who fell through floor to basement

GARLAND, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Garland firefighter was hospitalized briefly after he fell through the roof of a single-family dwelling that had burned, then had been doused by crews from Garland and Tremonton fire departments.

The incident happened at 7:15 p.m. Monday in a house on the south end of the city.

“While en route, crews could see a header and knew it was a working fire,” the fire department statement says. “On arrival they found a single family dwelling with smoke coming out the front and back sides.”

The residents were accounted for, so a team entered the structure, the statement says.

“As an interior team made entry, a 360 report indicated it was a basement fire that had made its way throughout the home,” the statement says. “Command pulled interior crews out due to the origin of the fire and the intense smoke & heat. Crews were able to get a knockdown on the fire and fire control was obtained.

“As crews were in overhaul duties, a Garland firefighter fell from the top kitchen floor into the basement. A mayday was declared and a team was able to pull him out. The firefighter was transported to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation. He was released hours later.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and the investigation will be handled by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the statement said.

“We would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to the outpouring support from the community,” the Garland Fire statement says. “There was more water and Gatorade than we could drink. In this 100+ degree weather, the drinks were well appreciated and it was so awesome to see all the support.”