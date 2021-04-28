Garth Brooks announces July 17 tour date at Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Country singer Garth Brooks has announced a summer tour date at Rice-Eccles Stadium, it was announced Wednesday.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will come to Utah July 17, with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Staging will be in-the-round, said a news release on Brooks’ website. The show will be the first solo-act concert at the stadium since May 24, 2011, when U2 performed.

Tickets will be on sale Thursday, May 6, at 10 a.m. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There are three ways to purchase tickets; on Ticketmaster, by calling 1-877-654-2784; or through the Ticketmaster app on your phone. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Thursday, May 6.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive. “Purchaser assumes COVID risk,” the news release said. “All COVID rules apply.”

Country stars Eric Church and Kane Brown also recently announced Salt Lake City tour dates.