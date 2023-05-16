Gas and water leak woes on 300 West in Salt Lake City stretch into the night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews were reaching their fifth hour Monday evening trying to repair a gas line break complicated by a water main break.

The gas leak initially reported at 4 p.m. has closed 300 West between 9th South and 11th South, with no estimate available on when repairs can be completed and the road reopened, said Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Shaun Mumedy. Several businesses at the site and a Wendy’s Restaurant were evacuated and closed, he said.

Salt Lake City police are blocking off traffic to the area, tweeting at 5:30 p.m. “ Please avoid 300 West from 900 and 1100 South. Crews are working to repair a ruptured gas line and a busted water main. Traffic is significantly impacted. There is no ETA on when the two repairs will be made.”

Mumedy said at 8:30 p.m. firefighters advised him repair crews may have finally found a way to reach the gas line to shut it off. His department has a fire engine standing by on scene.

“Every time they think they were getting close to shutting off the gas line, they’ve been hitting a water leak,” Mumedy said. “Water was the initial issue in the area.”

Dominion Energy is on scene as well as water utility workers and a construction company that has been involved in prior repairs on the water main leaks. Those involved in the water repairs apparently caused the damage to the gas line as they worked, Mumedy said. “That’s fairly common, unfortunately.”