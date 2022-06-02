Gas line rupture causes evacuations in east Ogden neighborhood

OGDEN, Utah, June 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A ruptured gas line in east Ogden brought the Ogden City Fire Department and gas crews to the scene, at 1702 Capitol St., on Thursday morning.

“Somebody accidentally hit a gas line,” Lt. Michael Rounkles, Ogden City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “They are moving some people out for their safety.”

Rounkles said he had no estimate on when the line would be repaired, but crews were on the scene as of 10:45 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.