Gateway announces holiday shopping initiative

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Gateway shopping center has announced a Christmas shopping initiative.

“A holiday shopping incentive, Gateway Giftmas, is now underway!” said a news release. “From November through Christmas, shoppers will receive $10 back for $100 or more spent at The Gateway in a single day.”

Shoppers can bring individual or cumulative receipts from the same day showing $100 or more spent with Gateway merchants to the Gateway Security office, Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., located at 130 S. 400 West, south of Clark Planetarium, and choose from the available gift cards. One $10 gift card can be claimed per person per day.

For more information click here.