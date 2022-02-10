Gay discrimination complaint against BYU dismissed by Office of Civil Rights, U.S. Dept. of Education

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has dismissed a Title IX complaint filed against Brigham Young University that alleged the school discriminated against students involved in same-sex romantic relationships.

Brigham Young University was told the case was dismissed on Tuesday, Feb. 8, in a letter from the Office for Civil Rights (OCR).

The OCR letter said the office received a complaint “alleging that Brigham Young University discriminates against students on the basis of sex,” the letter says. “Specifically, the complaint alleged that the University engages in different treatment of students who are involved in same-sex romantic relationships by stating that such relationships are not compatible with the University’s Honor Code.”

The OCR letter says that because the university is exempt from some Title IX regulatory provisions due to “conflict with the religious tenants of its controlling religious organization, OCR lacks jurisdiction to address the complaints allegations. Accordingly, OCR is dismissing this complaint.”

The OCR letter also says BYU “must not harass, coerce, intimidate, discriminant, or otherwise retaliate against an individual because that individual asserts a right or privilege under a law enforced by OCR or files a complaint.”

See the OCR’s full letter to BYU at the bottom of this article.

A statement issued by BYU says the school expected the outcome.