Geneva Rock truck driver dies in accident at Point of the Mountain

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a heavy-duty dump truck for Geneva Rock died Tuesday afternoon when the truck rolled down an embankment at Point of the Mountain and landed on its top.

The 38-year-old driver was at the excavation site, backing up to dump dirt near a pit at 15547 Minuteman Drive, when the earth under the truck gave way, causing the truck to roll down the embankment, according to Lehi police.

The deceased man’s name has not been released.

The accident was called in at about 1:15 p.m. by another construction worker and was still under investigation by Lehi City Police Department and Mine Safety and Health Administration later Tuesday.