Gephardt Daily rated as ‘least biased’ local news source by independent national watchdog group

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Gephardt Daily, Utah’s independent 24/7 digital news operation, has been recognized by the nationally renowned Media Bias Fact Checking group as a “least biased” source for local news.

“Overall, we rate Gephardt Daily as least biased based on balanced story selection with minimal editorializing,” MBFC posted in its online audit.

It also gave Gephardt Daily “high” marks for “factual reporting due to proper sourcing and a clean fact-check record.”

“At a time when the news media is constantly questioned for credibility, this recognition sets us apart as local news gatherers and publishers — ones you can believe in and trust,” said Bill Gephardt, founder of Gephardt Daily, and its parent company, Gephardt Approved.

“Media Bias Fact Check is a non-profit enterprise that has been analyzing and rating news agencies for bias and balance since 2015. Their analysis of Gephardt Daily concluded on Nov. 24, 2023,” Gephardt said.

“Management and staff at Gephardt Daily did not solicit this evaluation, nor did we pay or subscribe to Media Bias Fact Check. Their appraisal took place without our knowledge or influence and I could not be more proud of my team of dedicated and experienced former newspaper and broadcast reporters. They report, write, and publish around the clock, every single day, to deliver the stories that matter most to you.

“The MBFC designations of ‘least biased’ and ‘high credibility’ makes me more proud than any award or accolade we could ever receive.

“Furthermore, in a separate category, Media Bias Fact Check found no failed fact checks whatsoever in anything the Gephardt Daily team has published.”

Media Biased Fact Check has included its criteria and examples of stories Gephardt Daily has published. Here is a link so you can see for yourself: https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/gephardt-daily-news-bias/

“Again, congratulations to the management and staff at Gephardt Daily for this distinction,” Gephardt said.